    Mindful Minute: Insomnia and Sleep Hygiene

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2017

    Audio by Nicole McFarland 

    Visual Information Directorate - BUMED

    Captain Moira McGuire offers tips to aid with sleep hygiene at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center April 1, 2017. The Mindful Minute is a weekly wellness podcast for staff at Walter Reed. (U.S. Navy audio by Nicole McFarland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mindful Minute: Insomnia and Sleep Hygiene, by Nicole McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health
    podcast
    wellness
    Walter Reed
    mindfulness
    WRNMMC

