    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Naval medical personnel from around the country worked with Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force during expeditionary medical facility training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, December 15th. The training simulated deployed scenarios where Navy Corpsmen worked in combat enviornments alongside Marines.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines from 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force wrapped up Exercise Yama Sakura 73 with a ceremony in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 13th. The exercise helped to enhance U.S. and Japanese combat readiness, strengthen bilateral relationships, and demonstrate U.S. support for security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1972,
    The Marine detachment of USS Ticonderoga provided shipboard security for U.S. astronauts after their sucessful Apollo-17 mission.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

