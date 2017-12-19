(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 19 December 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 19 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2017

    Audio by Airman Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Members from Edwards Air Force Base, California won the Department of Defense 2017 Maintenance Innovation Challenge People's Choice Award. Also, the Air Force is offering internships to eligible scholars that could lead to a career with the Air Force Civilian Service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2017
    Date Posted: 12.19.2017 13:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50434
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105193369.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 December 2017 B, by Amn Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB
    DoD
    Internships
    MyPers
    AFRN
    Maintenance Innovation Challenge People's Choice Award
    Air Force Officials
    Air Force Civilian Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT