    KeesKast - Episode 1 - Col. Debra A. Lovette

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2017

    Audio by Capt. David Murphy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Interview with Col. Debra A. Lovette, 81st Training Wing commander, with Airman 1st Class Suzanna Plotnikov, 81st TRW photojournalist, about her life and her vision for the 81st TRW and the Air Force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KeesKast - Episode 1 - Col. Debra A. Lovette, by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interview
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    commander
    USAF
    81st Training Wing
    81st TRW

