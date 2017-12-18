Marine Minute

Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting took part in a controlled burn exercise at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec.12th. The training helps familiarize Marines with firefighting vehicles, controls, rescue equipment and the actions to follow in the event of an aircraft emergency.



In the Pacific,

Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marines conducted a simulated motorized raid exercise in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14th. The exercise is part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's pre-deployment training, which prepares the MEU to deploy at a moment's notice and perform a wide range of military operations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1903,

Marines escorted American diplomats in modern day Ethiopia, signifying the first time any American had been to the African country and justifying the Marine Corps mission of performing such other duties as the U.S. President may direct in diplomacy.



