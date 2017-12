U.S. Forces and the JGSDF held a Subject Matter Expert Exchange

SUGGESTED LEAD:

U.S. NAVY CORPSMEN, MARINES AND THE JAPANESE GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE CAME TOGETHER FOR A SUBJECT MATTER EXCHANGE. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TELLS US HOW THIS INCREASED INTEROPERABILITY AND THE ABILITY TO WORK TOGETHER BETTER.

SUGGESTED TAG:

BOTH THE NAVY CORPSMEN AND THE J-G-S-D-F SHOWED THEIR CAPABILITIES BY SIMULATING REAL WORLD SCENARIOS.