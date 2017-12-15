(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Drew Tech with your Marine Minute.

    Thanks to cutting edge technology sponsored by the Office of Naval Research, the Marine Corps may one day be able to resupply combat-deployed troops via unmanned aerial vehicles. A successful final helicopter flight demonstration with this capability was achieved Dec. 12th, at Quantico, Virginia as part of the Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System program. The program is a partnership between the Office of Naval Research and technology company Aurora Flight Sciences.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Marine Corps Recruiting Command unveiled three iconic Battles Won-themed sculptures Dec. 13th, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia. The Battles Won brand idea, which was released in March of this year by MCRC and its contracted advertising agency, J. Walter Thompson, was designed to convey the fighting spirit of Marines, which is the irreducible essence of the Marine Corps.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2017
    Date Posted: 12.15.2017 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

