Thanks to cutting edge technology sponsored by the Office of Naval Research, the Marine Corps may one day be able to resupply combat-deployed troops via unmanned aerial vehicles. A successful final helicopter flight demonstration with this capability was achieved Dec. 12th, at Quantico, Virginia as part of the Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System program. The program is a partnership between the Office of Naval Research and technology company Aurora Flight Sciences.



The Marine Corps Recruiting Command unveiled three iconic Battles Won-themed sculptures Dec. 13th, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia. The Battles Won brand idea, which was released in March of this year by MCRC and its contracted advertising agency, J. Walter Thompson, was designed to convey the fighting spirit of Marines, which is the irreducible essence of the Marine Corps.



