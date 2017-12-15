(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 15 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visited Civil Air Patrol National Headquarters. She toured the building learning about various programs and met with several cadets.
    Also, happy birthday to the U.S. National Guard which recently celebrated its 381st birthday.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2017
    Date Posted: 12.15.2017 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 December 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECAF
    Happy Birthday
    Civil Air Patrol
    USNG
    381st
    AFRN
    Heather Wilson

