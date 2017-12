Newly Promoted Sergeants are inducted into the NCO Corps

SUGGESTED LEAD:

SOLDIERS WITH 1-1 AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY WERE INDUCTED INTO THE ARMY’S NCO CORPS. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TAKES US TO KADENA AIR BASE WHERE THE NCO’S ARE HONORED AND RECOGNIZED AS PART OF THIS GROUP OF PROFESSIONALS.

SUGGESTED TAG:

THE NCO INDUCTION CEREMONY NOT ONLY RECOGNIZED THE NOC’S WHO WERE INDUCTED, BUT ALSO THOSE WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES FOR THEIR COUNTRY.