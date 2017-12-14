(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Drew Tech with your Marine Minute.

    Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade announced the commencement of a bilateral amphibious combat rehearsal off the coast of Djibouti, Africa, Dec. 13th, as part of Alligator Dagger. TF 51/5 Sailors and Marines along with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard the French amphibious assault ship LHD Tonnerre and will work side-by-side to execute amphibious and maritime security operations training. This is the first time TF 51/5 Sailors and Marines have embarked upon a French vessel to rehearse power projection capabilities in the CENTCOM area of operations.

    Also in the Corps,
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s “Winter Fury” exercise and 1st Marine Division’s “Steel Knight” exercise are combining to conduct a battalion-size air, sea and ground assault across Marine Corps bases in Southern California this week. The combined exercise prepares Marines for worldwide threats and sharpens their skills for upcoming deployments.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2017
    Date Posted: 12.14.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

