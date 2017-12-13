Air Force Radio News 13 December 2017 B

Today's stories: Aircrews from Ellsworth Air Force Base worked side-by-side with members of the 582nd Helicopter Group out of F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming and joint terminal attack controllers from the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force during a joint-training exercise in western South Dakota. Also, the MQ-9 Reaper has been selected as the featured aircraft for the 2018 Air Force Marathon
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 14:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50397
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105173136.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
