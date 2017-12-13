Air Force Radio News 13 December 2017 B

Today's stories: Aircrews from Ellsworth Air Force Base worked side-by-side with members of the 582nd Helicopter Group out of F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming and joint terminal attack controllers from the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force during a joint-training exercise in western South Dakota. Also, the MQ-9 Reaper has been selected as the featured aircraft for the 2018 Air Force Marathon