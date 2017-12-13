(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 December 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 13 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein tweeted that Airmen will now deploy in teams of three. Also, Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participated in the annual Cactus Flag exercise.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

