Marines with Alpha Company, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conducted call-to-fire training Dec. 7th, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The training gives them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the M252A1 mortar weapon system, overcome adverse weather and enhance their call-for-fire capabilities.



Marine Corps Systems Command created a new biometrics data collection system during the fall and announced it Dec. 12th in a release at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. The new system is called Identity Dominance System-Marine Corps, it allows Marines to track individual movement on the battlefield and determine who the enemy is by capturing a person of interest's fingerprints, iris and face images. IDS-MC assists with detainee management and questioning, base access, counterintelligence screening, border control and law enforcement operations.



