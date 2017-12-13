(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Alpha Company, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conducted call-to-fire training Dec. 7th, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The training gives them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the M252A1 mortar weapon system, overcome adverse weather and enhance their call-for-fire capabilities.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Corps Systems Command created a new biometrics data collection system during the fall and announced it Dec. 12th in a release at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. The new system is called Identity Dominance System-Marine Corps, it allows Marines to track individual movement on the battlefield and determine who the enemy is by capturing a person of interest's fingerprints, iris and face images. IDS-MC assists with detainee management and questioning, base access, counterintelligence screening, border control and law enforcement operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 13:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50394
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105172626.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Va
    Marine Corps
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    training
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Dec. 7th
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    IDS-MC
    Dec. 12th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT