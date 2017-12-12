Date Taken: 12.12.2017 Date Posted: 12.13.2017 09:48 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50391 Filename: 1712/DOD_105171555.mp3 Length: 00:00:15 Year 2017 Genre Holiday Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NORAD Tracks Santa Radio Spot 15Seconds 2017, by Dennis Carlyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.