1MC Cadence Promo Spot

Promo spot foe 1MC Navy regional radio show



Drill instructor: ATEN-HUT! Forward march! The 1MC’s got all your news!

Division: It’s got rock and its got blues!

DI: Tune in weekdays 10 till 2!

Div: Make your workday go real smooth!

DI: And if that plan don’t work for you!

Div: AFN 360’s got you too!

DI: I can’t hear you!