1MC Soquid Promo Spot

Promo spot foe 1MC Navy regional radio show



Richard: what is this?

Trevor:The 1MC. Why?

R: It’s not a music show, it’s not a news show…

T: So..?

R: Well don’t you see? That can only mean it’s a Newsic show

T: You’re right! What isn’t a news show or a music show could only be a Newsic show

R: This changes everything.

[Break]

Narrator: Catch the 1MC weekdays on AFN360 or your local AFN radio station