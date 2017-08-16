Promo spot foe 1MC Navy regional radio show
Richard: what is this?
Trevor:The 1MC. Why?
R: It’s not a music show, it’s not a news show…
T: So..?
R: Well don’t you see? That can only mean it’s a Newsic show
T: You’re right! What isn’t a news show or a music show could only be a Newsic show
R: This changes everything.
[Break]
Narrator: Catch the 1MC weekdays on AFN360 or your local AFN radio station
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 09:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50377
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105171325.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|MC2 Austin Ingram
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1MC Soquid Promo Spot, by PO2 austin ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
