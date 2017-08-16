(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1MC Soquid Promo Spot

    1MC Soquid Promo Spot

    ITALY

    08.16.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class austin ingram 

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    Promo spot foe 1MC Navy regional radio show

    Richard: what is this?
    Trevor:The 1MC. Why?
    R: It’s not a music show, it’s not a news show…
    T: So..?
    R: Well don’t you see? That can only mean it’s a Newsic show
    T: You’re right! What isn’t a news show or a music show could only be a Newsic show
    R: This changes everything.
    [Break]
    Narrator: Catch the 1MC weekdays on AFN360 or your local AFN radio station

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50377
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105171325.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist MC2 Austin Ingram
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1MC Soquid Promo Spot, by PO2 austin ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

