1MC Brain Spot

Promo spot foe 1MC Navy regional radio show



[Music Plays]

Brain: What is this?

Driver: W-w-what? Who Is that?

Brain: Hey Buddy your brain here. What are you listening to?

Driver: Oh its not that bad. This is alright

Brain: You know we don’t speak this language.

Driver: Um

Brain: Why don’t you tune into the 1mc, they got navy news and good music

Driver: If that’s what you think smart guy

[Radio station changes]

Narrator: Do your brain a favor and catch the 1MC weekdays on your local AFN radio station

[Music out]