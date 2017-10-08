Promo spot foe 1MC Navy regional radio show
[Music Plays]
Brain: What is this?
Driver: W-w-what? Who Is that?
Brain: Hey Buddy your brain here. What are you listening to?
Driver: Oh its not that bad. This is alright
Brain: You know we don’t speak this language.
Driver: Um
Brain: Why don’t you tune into the 1mc, they got navy news and good music
Driver: If that’s what you think smart guy
[Radio station changes]
Narrator: Do your brain a favor and catch the 1MC weekdays on your local AFN radio station
[Music out]
This work, 1MC Brain Spot, by PO2 austin ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
