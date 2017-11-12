The Pillars 25 - Laughter

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continues "The Pillars" podcast with a discussion about laughter. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.