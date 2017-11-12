(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 25 - Laughter

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY - EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continues "The Pillars" podcast with a discussion about laughter. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY - EUSTIS, VA, US
    ACC
    ISR
    25th Air Force

