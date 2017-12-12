(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 12 December 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: four Air Force Major Commands join forces to overhaul Command and Control systems at Naval Station Rota, Spain and Airmen are reminded to update their Virtual Record of Emergency Data and Servicemember's Online Election System information annually.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 December 2017 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

