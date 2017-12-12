(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California recently set up an agreement with San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors which entailed providing shelter to the homeless after a fire ruined the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville. The agreement allows Victor Valley Rescue Mission and High Desert Homeless Services Inc. to use the tents until Mar. 31st.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines preparing to deploy to a tropical war zone can get the new tropical uniforms and boots available starting in late 2018. The tropical uniform prototype will be 30% lighter, and the elbow, knee, and groin areas are reinforced with slightly heavier fabric. The boots will be self-cleaning outsole and have the ability to dry faster.

    Also in the news,
    The Corps will adopt the Army's enhanced 5.56mm rifle round for USMC combat in 2018. This round has proven deadlier than the M855 5.56mm round and began procuring the enhanced round for its combat stockpiles this fiscal year.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 11:37
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

