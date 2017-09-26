(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Europe Sustainers enable mission readiness - KMC update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- 21st Theater Sustainment Command provided logistics support to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division's arrival, in support of Atlantic Resolve. 2-1 ABCT is on a nine-month deployment to eastern Europe.

    Two major hurricanes delayed the arrival of 2-1 ABCT to Europe.

    This radio news update aired on AFN Kaiserslautern Sept. 28, 2017.

    TAGS

    16th Sustainment Brigade
    21st TSC
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    USAREUR
    KLW
    StrongEurope

