Europe Sustainers enable mission readiness - KMC update

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- 21st Theater Sustainment Command provided logistics support to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division's arrival, in support of Atlantic Resolve. 2-1 ABCT is on a nine-month deployment to eastern Europe.
Two major hurricanes delayed the arrival of 2-1 ABCT to Europe.
This radio news update aired on AFN Kaiserslautern Sept. 28, 2017.
