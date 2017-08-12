Airmen from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit teamed up for an exercise. A1C Jay Brackins was on hand at Kadena as they loaded aircraft with munitions.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 19:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50331
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105163209.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Loading Weapons (Audio), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
