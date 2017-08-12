(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Loading Weapons (Audio)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jerome Brackins Jr 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit teamed up for an exercise. A1C Jay Brackins was on hand at Kadena as they loaded aircraft with munitions.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 19:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50331
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105163209.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loading Weapons (Audio), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

