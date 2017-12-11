Date Taken: 12.11.2017 Date Posted: 12.11.2017 15:01 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50330 Filename: 1712/DOD_105162317.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 11 December 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.