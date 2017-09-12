Saint Nick might be the most famous symbol of the holiday season, but a group of real life Santa Clauses came together to continue a mission started in 1952. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath has more.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 20:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50319
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105159666.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2017 Bundle Build, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
