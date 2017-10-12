(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    On Target- Radio

    On Target- Radio

    JAPAN

    12.10.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The U.S. Forces are training with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and other armies from around the globe in Exercise Yama Sakura. The two forces worked together to target notional enemies on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.09.2017 23:19
    Location: JP
    YamaSakura

