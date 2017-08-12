Marine Minute

Marines and Sailors are currently participating in 1st Marine Division's Exercise Steel Knight 18 across the southwestern United States. The annual exercise improves command and control, and fundamental war fighting skills with 1st MARDIV, naval support, and adjacent units.



Also in the Corps,

Marines throughout Okinawa participated in the Far East Annual Marksmanship Competition, Dec. 6th, at Camp Hansen. The competition improves marksmanship, proficiency, and combat readiness. It also provides an opportunity for marksmen to advance to the Marine Corps Championship in Quantico, Virginia.



On this day in 1941,

Approximately 500 Marines with 1st Defense Battalion and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 fought off 36 Mitsubishi G3M3 bombers for fourteen days on Wake Island. The Marines counter attacked with twelve F4F-3 Wildcats, and the battle ended Dec. 23rd. The island was under Japanese control until it was surrendered to the United States on September 4, 1945.



