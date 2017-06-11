(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers with 1-1 ADA learned to employ defensive tactics

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    SUGGESTED LEAD:
    SOLDIERS WITH THE TENTH REGIONAL SUPPORT GROUP PRACTICED DEPLOYING CLAYMORE MINES. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TAKES US TO CAMP SCHWAB WHERE SOLDIERS LEARN TO EMPLOY DEFENSIVE TACTICS.
    SUGGESTED TAG:
    THE M-18-A-1 CLAYMORE MINE IS A DEFENSIVE TOOL WITH AN OPTIMAL RANGE OF 55 YARDS.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.07.2017 23:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50303
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105151049.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with 1-1 ADA learned to employ defensive tactics, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Mine
    Claymore
    US Army
    Army
    Camp Schwab
    AFN Okinawa
    Claymore Mine
    Range 10
    M18-A1 Claymore Mine
    Camp Schwab Range
    M18-A1

