Operation Christmas Drop Launching Radio Spot

The annual Operation Christmas Drop is in full swing!



U.S. service members and partner nations team up to tackle this huge project that includes boxed donations being packed into aircraft, parachuted, and pushed down to Micronesian islands below.



Over sixty years and more than one million pounds of donation later, the tradition lives on.



To find out more about this amazing organization and how to get involved, visit the Operation Christmas Drop page on the Andersen Air Force Base website.