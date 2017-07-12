(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Christmas Drop Launching Radio Spot

    Operation Christmas Drop Launching Radio Spot

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.07.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Phillip M Guadiana-Gomez 

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

    The annual Operation Christmas Drop is in full swing!

    U.S. service members and partner nations team up to tackle this huge project that includes boxed donations being packed into aircraft, parachuted, and pushed down to Micronesian islands below.

    Over sixty years and more than one million pounds of donation later, the tradition lives on.

    To find out more about this amazing organization and how to get involved, visit the Operation Christmas Drop page on the Andersen Air Force Base website.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.07.2017 19:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50301
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105150582.mp3
    Length: 00:00:37
    Year 2017
    Genre Christmas
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop Launching Radio Spot, by A1C Phillip M Guadiana-Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Yokota Air Base
    Andersen AFB
    Humanitarian
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self Defense Force
    Operation Christmas Drop 2017
    Operational Airdrop

    • LEAVE A COMMENT