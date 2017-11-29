(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 24 - Anxiety

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about anxiety. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    ACC
    Resilience
    ISR
    Chaplain
    25th Air Force

