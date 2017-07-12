(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force participated in the Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5th. The training consisted of them providing security atop a mock embassy. This pre-deployment training events prepare the 31st MEU to deploy at a moment's notice.

    Also in the Corps,
    Multi-purpose canine handlers with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command, conducted training with a robotic canine dummy for the first time at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Nov. 30th and Dec. 1st. This training simulates realistic scenarios for medical practice in the field.

    On this day in 1941,
    U.S. Forces working in Pearl Harbor came under attack by the Empire of Japan, northeast of Oahu. The first wave of 183 fighter, bomber, and torpedo planes and the second wave of 159 attacked airfields nearby and went after Pearl Harbor. A total of 3,581 American personnel were injured or killed during the attack.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.07.2017 11:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50296
    Filename: 1712/DOD_105148789.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Pearl Harbor
    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    31st MEU
    Activity
    Pre-Deployment
    WWII
    Marine Corps
    Canine
    Robots
    American History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Defense Media
    DMAMAMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT