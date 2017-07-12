Marine Minute

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force participated in the Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5th. The training consisted of them providing security atop a mock embassy. This pre-deployment training events prepare the 31st MEU to deploy at a moment's notice.



Also in the Corps,

Multi-purpose canine handlers with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command, conducted training with a robotic canine dummy for the first time at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Nov. 30th and Dec. 1st. This training simulates realistic scenarios for medical practice in the field.



On this day in 1941,

U.S. Forces working in Pearl Harbor came under attack by the Empire of Japan, northeast of Oahu. The first wave of 183 fighter, bomber, and torpedo planes and the second wave of 159 attacked airfields nearby and went after Pearl Harbor. A total of 3,581 American personnel were injured or killed during the attack.



