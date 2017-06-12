(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Combat Assault Company, 3rd Marine Regiment, conducted a long-range swim training exercise, Dec. 5th, at Marine Corps Base, Hawaii. The training allowed them to utilize Hawaii's unique terrain, obtain realistic experience operating amphibious assault vehicles and combat readiness.

    Also in the Corps,
    Former Marine Corps fighter pilot Col. Walter Cunningham, was recently selected to be inducted into the 2018 class of the National Aviation Hall of Fame at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Cunningham served on active duty from 1953-1956, where he flew 54 missions during the Korean War. In 1963, he was selected to become an astronaut where he orbited Earth 163 times on the first manned Apollo mission.

    On this day in 1928,
    Capt. Maurice Holmes commanded a small detail of Marines and led them to victory against the Nicaraguan bandits. During battle, Holmes was awarded the Navy Cross for his bravery.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

