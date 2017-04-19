USAREUR Band took part in the last Military Band Tattoo in Bremen, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2017 08:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50268
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105142617.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Band Bremen, by SGT Dani White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT