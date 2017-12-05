(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 5 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's Stories: Special Tactics Airmen from Air Force Special Operations Command conducted multiple airfield surveys with Afghan Air Force counterparts in Faryab province, Afghanistan this week. Also, the Striker 3000, a high performance fire truck at the 633rd Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department brings improved technology to the Langley Air Force Base flightline and community.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

