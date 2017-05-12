(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Platoon, Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion conducted a joint-study with Japan Ground-Self Defense Force at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 5th. The training will evaluate how each military force performs CBRN operations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted combat marksmanship training aboard USS Oak Hill, in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 3rd. This training is part of Combined Composited Training Unit Exercise, which allows them to participate in realistic scenarios to meet predeployment training objectives.

    Also in the News,
    Navy personnel with Carrier Air Wing 5 arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 4-5. The squadrons arrived as part as the CVW-5 relocation from Naval Air Facility Atsugi to MCAS Iwakuni. This relocation strengthens the alliance between Japan and the U.S.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

