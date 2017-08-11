(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Families Experience Needs Requiring Dedicated Volunteers

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.08.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The US Army Reserve has family support needs distinct from their Active Component counterparts. This is especially the case for an overseas deployed USAR command, like the 7th Mission Support Command. Eryn and Ana Seidl, parents of a 7th MSC family, were recently recognized by the Association of the US Army for their contribution to volunteerism in support of Army Reserve Families in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 10:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2017
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Families Experience Needs Requiring Dedicated Volunteers, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    Army Reserve Europe
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC

