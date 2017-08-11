Army Reserve Families Experience Needs Requiring Dedicated Volunteers

The US Army Reserve has family support needs distinct from their Active Component counterparts. This is especially the case for an overseas deployed USAR command, like the 7th Mission Support Command. Eryn and Ana Seidl, parents of a 7th MSC family, were recently recognized by the Association of the US Army for their contribution to volunteerism in support of Army Reserve Families in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.