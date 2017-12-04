(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 04 December 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    Today's stories: Operation Christmas Drop, the Department of Defense's longest recurring humanitarian mission, turns 66 this December. Also, Travis Air Force Base recently delivered seven full sized school buses to support education in Haiti in response to natural disasters affecting the country.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 December 2017 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

