Today's stories: Operation Christmas Drop, the Department of Defense's longest recurring humanitarian mission, turns 66 this December. Also, Travis Air Force Base recently delivered seven full sized school buses to support education in Haiti in response to natural disasters affecting the country.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 13:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50240
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105132629.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 December 2017 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT