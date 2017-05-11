Veterans Day, is a day that honors all who served. This video shares the personal meaning of Veterans Day from a variety of people. Those who are retired, civilians, and those currently serving in the Vermont Army and Air National Guard.
Copyright free music and I have been given permission to use with following credit:
Music by Whitesand "Forgotten."
https://soundcloud.com/martynaslau
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw7YRbVWx4w
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 13:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50236
|Filename:
|1712/DOD_105129850.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|COLCHESTSER, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What Does Veterans Day Mean To You?, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
