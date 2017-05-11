What Does Veterans Day Mean To You?

Veterans Day, is a day that honors all who served. This video shares the personal meaning of Veterans Day from a variety of people. Those who are retired, civilians, and those currently serving in the Vermont Army and Air National Guard.



Copyright free music and I have been given permission to use with following credit:

Music by Whitesand "Forgotten."

https://soundcloud.com/martynaslau

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw7YRbVWx4w