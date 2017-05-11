(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What Does Veterans Day Mean To You?

    COLCHESTSER, VT, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Veterans Day, is a day that honors all who served. This video shares the personal meaning of Veterans Day from a variety of people. Those who are retired, civilians, and those currently serving in the Vermont Army and Air National Guard.

    Copyright free music and I have been given permission to use with following credit:
    Music by Whitesand "Forgotten."
    https://soundcloud.com/martynaslau
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw7YRbVWx4w

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Does Veterans Day Mean To You?, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day
    Vermont National Guard
    Joint Force Headquarters Vermont
    Veterans Day 2017
    Veterans of Vermont

