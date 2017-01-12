(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.

    Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault, Deputy Commandant of Plans, Policies, and Operations, along with other senior leaders of the military met with the House Armed Services subcommittee on readiness, Dec.1st. During the hearing they discussed the Corps' readiness and cooperation with the Navy. Beaudreault spoke about the importance of maintaining and innovating, both the Marine Corps' and the Navy's amphibious tactics.

    "Today Marines and sailors are at sea operating as amphibious ready groups, Marine expeditionary units so your expeditionary forces and readiness are postured forward and are accomplishing our national security objectives. The amphibious force structures projected to grow to a total 34 ships starting in fiscal year 21. And the Marine Corps supports the 38 ship requirement and the requisite funding develop readiness while concurrently fulfilling validated joint requirements, accomplishing necessary maintenance and maintaining capacity to respond to potential contingencies."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

