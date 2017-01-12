(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aspiring humanitarian provides inspiration through community service in a global health arena

    Aspiring humanitarian provides inspiration through community service in a global health arena

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Audio by Emily Yeh 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    As the chief of the global health engagement section at Regional Health Command-Pacific, Lt. Col. Derek Licina is responsible for creating opportunities for our medical personnel to support U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Pacific Command security cooperation efforts. Licina’s son, Austin, has also taken notice of his father’s work at RHC-P, embarking on a community service project of his own.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 15:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50211
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105125031.mp3
    Length: 00:09:47
    Artist RHC-P Public Affairs
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aspiring humanitarian provides inspiration through community service in a global health arena, by Emily Yeh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    global health
    RHC-P
    Regional Health Command-Pacific
    GHE
    Licina
    health capacity

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT