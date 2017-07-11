(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PACE Teaches Airmen to lead

    PACE Teaches Airmen to lead

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    SUGGESTED LEAD:
    THE PROFESSION OF ARMS CENTER OF EXCELLENCE CAME TO KADENA AIR BASE. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TELLS US HOW AIRMEN LEARNED TO LEAD.
    SUGGESTED TAG:
    PACE GOES AROUND THE WORLD TO TEACH AIRMEN AS REQUESTED AND HAVE BRIEFED ALMOST 85-THOUSAND AIRMEN.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 23:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50202
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105122028.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACE Teaches Airmen to lead, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Leadership
    American Forces Network
    Air Force
    PACE
    AFN Okinawa
    Profession of Arms
    Core Values
    Leadership Traits
    Air Force Core Values
    Leadership Values
    Profession of Arms Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT