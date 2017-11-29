(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXVII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    With the upcoming inspection, we interview the Wing I.G in hopes of gaining some intel on what to expect. He talks about food prep, hours of operation, and general expectations for our MAINEiacs.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 15:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:52
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
