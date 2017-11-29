Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.



The Corps is introducing the all new Marines Mobile, the official app of the United States Marine Corps. Read the latest news and MAR-Admins, filter by location or keywords. Customize your notifications, calculate PFT/CFT scores, and throw down a challenge. Get all the latest Marines social feeds in one place, right in the palm of your hand. Download Marines Mobile and MarinesTV App available on Apple and Android platforms.



Also in the Corps,

With Christmas just around the corner, the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots drive is in full swing! Toys for Tots mission is to provide toys for less fortunate children and spreading Christmas cheer to those in need. This year, the Corps celebrates 70 years of Toys for Tots, providing over 542 million toys affecting over 250 million children throughout the program's history. For more information go to www.ToysforTots.com.



