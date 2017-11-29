(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.

    The Corps is introducing the all new Marines Mobile, the official app of the United States Marine Corps. Read the latest news and MAR-Admins, filter by location or keywords. Customize your notifications, calculate PFT/CFT scores, and throw down a challenge. Get all the latest Marines social feeds in one place, right in the palm of your hand. Download Marines Mobile and MarinesTV App available on Apple and Android platforms.

    Also in the Corps,
    With Christmas just around the corner, the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots drive is in full swing! Toys for Tots mission is to provide toys for less fortunate children and spreading Christmas cheer to those in need. This year, the Corps celebrates 70 years of Toys for Tots, providing over 542 million toys affecting over 250 million children throughout the program's history. For more information go to www.ToysforTots.com.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 16:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50186
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105118721.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Toys for Tots
    Christmas
    Children
    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Reserve
    DMAMAMM
    Marines Mobile App

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT