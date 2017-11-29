Air Force Radio News 29 November 2017 B

Today's stories: Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, has been selected as the possible location for the new MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft Wing. Also, Airmen of the 37th Airlift Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany participate in Joint Exercise Double Eagle.
Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
