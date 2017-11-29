(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, has been selected as the possible location for the new MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft Wing. Also, Airmen of the 37th Airlift Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany participate in Joint Exercise Double Eagle.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 14:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 November 2017 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS

    MQ-9
    Ramstein
    Tyndall
    AFRN

