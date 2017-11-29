(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: more than 300 Airmen of the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah and 12 F-35A Lightning IIs are currently deployed to Okinawa, Japan as part of a theater security package. Also, the Air Force evaluation board selected 472 Senior Master Sergeants for promotion to Chief Master Sergeant in the 17 E-9 promotion cycle.

