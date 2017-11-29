Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group are currently working to make additive manufacturing, more commonly known as 3-D printing, more available in the Corps. Additive manufacturing is the process of making structures by adding layer-upon-layer of material, either plastics or metals, which combine to make a product.



Also in the Corps,



3rd Marine Logistics Group completed Korean Marine Exchange Program 18.1 and Exercise Winter Workhorse 17 earlier this month. The program is a six-week rotation in the Republic of Korea, which involves bilateral training with the Republic of Korea Marines. Col. Maura Hennigan, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, spoke about the importance of training with our South Korean allies:



"We had the opportunity to train with the ROK Marine Corps Landing Support Battalion as well as Transportation Battalion in a combined environment building a relationship, building resiliency into both units while at the same time taking the opportunity to actually expand logistics capabilities."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.