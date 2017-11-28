(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11.28.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.　

    The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, attended a conference with the other service senior enlisted advisors at the Pentagon, Nov. 27th. During the conference, the top military advisors discussed policy, training and equipment, budgetary concerns, and personal readiness. Sgt. Maj. Green spoke about the importance of maintaining the individual Marine and brotherhood.

    "I don't care how much lethality we talk about, if we can't keep high quality warriors to fight for this nation we're not going to win. Because they're not going to stay. We enlist the warrior and for those who have families, we try to retain the family. Because they have a voice in whether they're going to stay in or not. So that conversation is to dedicate ourselves to the soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, coast guardsman, national guardsman to our left and to our right. To say if you are down on the battlefield, I'm coming to get you."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 14:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Pentagon
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    DMAMAMM

