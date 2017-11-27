Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 fishermen south of Hawaii

The Coast Guard, and good Samaritans rescued six fishermen from the 57-foot fishing vessel Jane, reportedly taking on water 110 miles southeast of the Big Island, Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2017. The six fishermen were rescued by the crew of the 70-foot fishing vessel VAK 2. (U.S. Coast Guard audio/Released)