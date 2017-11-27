The Coast Guard, and good Samaritans rescued six fishermen from the 57-foot fishing vessel Jane, reportedly taking on water 110 miles southeast of the Big Island, Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2017. The six fishermen were rescued by the crew of the 70-foot fishing vessel VAK 2. (U.S. Coast Guard audio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2017 18:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50155
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105112516.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|93
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 fishermen south of Hawaii, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT