    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 fishermen south of Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard, and good Samaritans rescued six fishermen from the 57-foot fishing vessel Jane, reportedly taking on water 110 miles southeast of the Big Island, Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2017. The six fishermen were rescued by the crew of the 70-foot fishing vessel VAK 2. (U.S. Coast Guard audio/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 18:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
