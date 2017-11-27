(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.　

    Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted fast-rope training as part of the Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 26th. The exercise allows all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to join and train in realistic scenarios so the MEU as a whole can meet its Pre-Deployment Training Program objectives.

    Also in the Corps,

    Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa's ground combat element participated in live fire training in Drasi, Italy, Nov. 22nd. SPMAGTF-Crisis Response-Africa is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1950,

    Chinese Communists launched an attack, surrounding 1st Division Marines at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. This action led to the successful southward Marine Corps attack out of the Chosin Reservoir to the coastal port of Hungnam.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50153
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105111815.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    live fire training
    North Korea
    Italy
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Atlantic Ocean
    history
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training
    1st MARDIV
    SPMAGTF
    Drasi
    1950
    DMAMAMM
    Combined Composite Training
    Nov. 26th
    Nov. 22nd
    Africa's ground combat element
    Chinese communists

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT