Marine Minute

I'm Cpl. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted fast-rope training as part of the Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 26th. The exercise allows all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to join and train in realistic scenarios so the MEU as a whole can meet its Pre-Deployment Training Program objectives.



Also in the Corps,



Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa's ground combat element participated in live fire training in Drasi, Italy, Nov. 22nd. SPMAGTF-Crisis Response-Africa is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1950,



Chinese Communists launched an attack, surrounding 1st Division Marines at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. This action led to the successful southward Marine Corps attack out of the Chosin Reservoir to the coastal port of Hungnam.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil