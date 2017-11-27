(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 27 November 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 27 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Afghan National Defense and security forces launched a series of strikes targeting Taliban drug laboratories and a command and control node. Also, seven airmen received the bronze star at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey for their actions during a recent deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 14:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50152
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105111811.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 November 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Taliban
    Air Strikes
    command and control
    Bronze star
    OIR
    AFRN
    Afghan National Defense
    Airmen receive bronze star

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT