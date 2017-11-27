(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 November 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 27 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Exercise Lightning Focus is taking place this week over the Northern coast of Australia. Also, more than 100 Airmen from the 153rd Airlift Wing based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, deployed to the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 13:37
    Length: 00:00:59
